Patti Bird

Local artist Patti Meyer Bird exhibited her original paintings at White Mountain Library last year. Artists are encouraged to apply and schedule an exhibit of their work at one of the local libraries. Applications are at the main libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- As part of the Sweetwater County Library System commitment to the community, there are opportunities to exhibit local artists' work. The Exhibits Committee invites both emerging and established artists to display their original artwork in the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Along with individual exhibits, annual group exhibits include the Sweetwater Open, Photography Open, Quilter’s Open, and the Small Works Exhibit. These open shows provide participants with the opportunity to show a couple of pieces of their work to the public.

