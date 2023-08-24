Several works from the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 art collection portray this year’s theme “Western Expansion” for the October Community Show. The annual community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is open to any artists in Sweetwater County. The guidelines are available at county libraries, CFAC and on the webpage cfac4art.com.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The 17th community exhibit will hang during October at the Community Fine Arts Center. This year’s display of local artists’ work under the theme of “Western Expansion” is coordinating with an event later in the month. We are hosting a special artwork that is traveling through Wyoming, the “Golden Spike Monument,” as it makes its way across country to its permanent home in Utah. The public and school tours will have an opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about this project the morning of Oct. 23.
“We are excited to see how everyone depicts our history of the West,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. “The railroad connected the country, but before that came settlers on horseback, in wagon trains, and those looking for their fortune in gold, silver and making a new life for themselves.”
All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three dimensional pieces have a stable base or designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work not complying with our community standards.
“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Soule. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work.”
Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website www.cfac4art.com.
The CFAC also displays the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 1, along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, long standing collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together, the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The public is invited to see the community exhibit from Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C St., in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
