Several works from the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 art collection portray this year’s theme “Western Expansion” for the October Community Show. The annual community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is open to any artists in Sweetwater County. The guidelines are available at county libraries, CFAC and on the webpage cfac4art.com.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The 17th community exhibit will hang during October at the Community Fine Arts Center. This year’s display of local artists’ work under the theme of “Western Expansion” is coordinating with an event later in the month. We are hosting a special artwork that is traveling through Wyoming, the “Golden Spike Monument,” as it makes its way across country to its permanent home in Utah. The public and school tours will have an opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about this project the morning of Oct. 23.

“We are excited to see how everyone depicts our history of the West,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. “The railroad connected the country, but before that came settlers on horseback, in wagon trains, and those looking for their fortune in gold, silver and making a new life for themselves.”

