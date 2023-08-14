ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the Community Fine Arts Center are excited to announce the eagerly awaited third annual Snowman Stroll. This innovative project emerged from a collective dialogue aimed at enriching the winter experience for both locals and visitors in our vibrant Downtown. Building upon the success from previous years, the Snowman Stroll promises to be even more captivating and imaginative this time around.

This year, the URA is seeking local artists to bring their creativity to life on six new 48-inch tall snowmen that will grace the Snowman Stroll. Applications are open to artists of all levels, including painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists, and visionaries bursting with creativity. Selected artists will receive a $500 stipend for their contribution. Application forms can be obtained from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street or online at DowntownRS.com. The submission deadline is September 22, 2023.

