ROCK SPRINGS – Beginning April 1, 2022, Star Stadium Theatres will be serving beer and wine. The restaurant liquor license for this popular movie venue was approved by the Rock Springs City Council on Feb. 15.
Management of Star Stadium Theatres is currently working on six to eight options of beer and boxed wine with local distributors and the state liquor commission.
According to General Manager Jonathon Crawford, TIPS-trained employees on staff and staff members who are 21 and over will be serving alcoholic beverages and monitoring patrons.
When it comes to the drink limit, they are planning on having a limit of two drinks per visit and per I.D.
Rocker Miner took a trip to Star Stadium Theatres to get feedback on the liquor license approval.
Some residents were not aware that patrons will be able to buy beer and wine soon.
Reliance residents Joyce Latham, her husband Steve and their friend Nedra Berry were eating popcorn in the lobby before seeing “Dog” with Channing Tatum.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” said Joyce. “Chances are, most folks will only get one drink and enjoy the movie.”
Berry asked, “Why not? If it helps their business, I say ‘good for you!’”
“I think it’s wrong because they’re not serving seabass,” Steve joked. “I think it’s fine as long as people don’t make it a big distraction.”
Green River resident Donna Hemphill and her friend was getting ready to watch “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Hemphill has a different opinion.
“I don’t like the idea at all,” Hemphill expressed. “We have alcohol at the fair, at the bowling alley and several other places.
“Why do we need it at a movie theater?”
Rock Springs resident Amanda Olsen, her husband Chris and their daughter Gracie always look forward to seeing a movie together.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to serve liquor here,” Amanda mentioned. “This is a kid-friendly place. It’s just inappropriate.”
Her spouse agreed.
“It’s a place where we take our family so I’m not for it,” Chris shared. “I think we have enough places that serve alcohol.”