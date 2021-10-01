“I don’t like the gas prices at all but we have to live. Everyone is affected by it. Even my customers have to pay for it when my employees and I have to travel far for a job. Everyone pays for it.” - Bill Kachnowski
“We have to cut back on recreational trips with our grandkids now since the gas prices are so high. We are also putting less money into savings because we are putting more money into gas. It’s getting more difficult to financially prepare for the future when the gas prices and the cost of food keep rising.” - Sally Monroe
“The gas prices here are cheaper than Nevada but they’re still outrageous. We got screwed over. Our president needs to wake up. It’s like the saying goes, ‘You mess with the bee, you’ll get stung but if you mess with the hive, you’re done for.’” – Joshua Jones
“I honestly don’t look at the prices anymore. I still need the gas to get to places. There’s nothing I can do to change it. I can’t boycott gas. When there’s three feet of snow, I’m not going to pull my bike out and use it! I need to keep driving.” – Ashley Cordova
“It’s especially challenging when my kids go to different schools; one school is at one end of town and the other is at the other end. I put just enough gas in my car to get us to the important places. Special trips need to be set aside until the gas prices drop. If you are planning to drive to Green River, you better have more than one reason to go there. We walk a lot more. It is definitely a problem. The more money I put into the gas money, the less money I have to put food in my fridge.” – Navarre Mudd
Gas prices are at a record high in America. Whether it's unleaded, super unleaded or premium, drivers pay from $3.69 to $4.24 a gallon.
The Rocket Miner asked residents how the gas prices has affected them so far.
