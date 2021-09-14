...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No.1 students are scheduled to be in class four days a week during the 2021-2022 school year. As a result of having Fridays off, school times are as follows:
8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Kindergarten – sixth grade)
8 a.m. through 3:45 p.m. (seventh and eighth grade)
8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (ninth – 12th grade)
The Rocket Miner spoke with a few students from Rock Springs High School to find out how they feel about the new school schedule.
Chaylynn McDonald:“We have longer days and the dress code has changed a bit, for instance we can’t wear hats anymore. I like having Fridays off though. I can sleep in!”
Shelby McDonald: “I like the schedule. We get out by 4:15 but that’s OK. I still get a chance to relax.”
Yovani Esquibel:“I find myself rushing to do this and rushing to do that all the time but I’m working through it. This schedule is teaching me how to hustle and the importance of punctuality. The downfall is I can’t take care of my younger sisters because I get out later than they do. It’s teaching them responsibility at a young age, but my mom and I still worry about them.”
Logan McCann: “I like the schedule because we have Fridays off. We don’t get as much homework because we do it during the day. It’s exhausting but it’s worth it because I’d rather have eight hours of school work instead of three hours of homework. Some of the teachers still manage to give us a little extra homework but it’s always good. Everyone like the practice. My mom works at Eastside Elementary School so we get off at the same time.”
Austin O’Connell:“I don’t like getting out of school later because there’s a lot of pressure going straight to work on time after my last class. I don’t have time to wind down between school and work. The transition has been a bit stressful.”