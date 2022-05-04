ROCK SPRINGS -- Mothers guide, teach, nurture, love, discipline, hug, feed, laugh, support and so much more. Children consider their mothers superheroes and no matter what their age is, most people still need their mothers.
Rocket Miner went to Walnut Elementary School and spoke with three mothers about motherhood and asked their children what their favorite part of Mother’s Day is.
Kindergarteners Ellie Schutten and her best friend Aria Pasenelli were chasing each other on the grass as their mothers were chatting.
"My dad and I serve breakfast in bed for my mom," Ellie shared. "She likes that!"
She added, "After that, we play hide and seek."
According to Ellie's mother, Michelle, the family goes on an outing or go on a hike often, depending on the weather.
"Raising a happy and healthy child is important to me," said Michelle. "Seeing how she's going to make an impact on the world excites me."
Michelle advises new mothers to "make sure your child is eating enough vegetables and fruits."
"There is a linear correlation between fruits and vegetables, in the numbers of eight, and in happiness," she pointed out. "Just yesterday, Ellie ate 13 servings of vegetables and fruit.
"It makes a difference in her mood."
Aria said, "I like Mother's Day because I can give my mom anything she wants."
Aria's mother, Myranda recalls having nice Mother's Day dinners with her mother.
"I can see why my mom loved being a mom," Myranda mentioned. "Motherhood has given my life more purpose and I've realized what's really important."
The stay-at-home mother also pointed out that being a parent comes with challenges.
"As a stay-at-mom, it's OK if every day is not your best day. As long as you're trying your best, that's what matters the most."
Second grader Kaylub Chatwin was playing "Tag" with his baby brother Exavior.
"Getting my mom gifts and playing with her is the best!" he exclaimed.
Kalub's mother Kali agrees.
"Playing games with my kids make awesome memories," said Kali. "They grow so fast."
She believes having patience is important for mothers to have.