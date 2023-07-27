Rock Springs resident Maria Gatti Mortensen, left, and her aunt Barbara Gatti, right, enjoy a performance by local band, Atlas Falls in Bunning Park. According to Mortensen, there should be a happy medium between the city of Rock Springs and local coffee shop, Nell's Coffee, regarding the requirements of the national fire code, but rules must be followed to protect the citizens.
Rock Springs residents Derick and Alicia Plew spent the morning at the annual Head Turners Car Show on July 15. Alicia thinks the "grandfather concept" should apply to the building, but not the business, Nell's Coffee, located at 204 Elk Street in Rock Springs.
Rock Springs resident Brittany Simkin flashes a smile from her vendor tent at the annual Head Turners Car Show on July 15. Simkin isn't sure why Nell's Coffee doesn't need a sprinkler system if people are ordering carry-out in-person versus people dining inside the building.
ROCK SPRINGS – On July 5, Rick Milonas, a local property owner in Rock Springs, spoke to the Rock Springs City Council. According to the national fire code the city adopted, Nell’s Coffee is required to have a sprinkler system in their building; without the sprinkler system, the business is not allowed to put tables and chairs in their store.
Rocket-Miner spoke with individuals at Concert in the Park and the annual Whisler Chevrolet’s Head Turners Car Show to share their thoughts on the issue.
Rock Springs resident Brittany Simkin asked, “What is the difference between someone standing there and ordering their drink versus sitting there and drinking their beverage?”
She said that since those individuals enter the building to place an order in-person, there shouldn’t be a sprinkler system anyway.
According to Alicia Plew, a Rock Springs resident, she thinks the “grandfather concept” should apply to the building itself, but not the business.
In a letter to the city, written by Milonas, he stated that officials are “forcing a 90-year-old building and its business to install a $500,0000 fire system on a $200,000 building.”
Rock Springs resident Amy Rasdall mentioned that the city should pay half the cost of the sprinkler system.
“It shouldn’t be that expensive for them,” said Rasdall. “It’s a small business.”
Alicia Day, a local business owner, chimed in by saying that the city is playing favorites.
Maria Mortenson, a Rock Springs resident, pointed out that she understands we need rules in place regarding everyone’s safety, especially if the owner jams 25 tables into the store, but if they want to put four or five tables inside, that should be reasonable.
She explained that there’s a very popular café in Salt Lake City that started in an old house. It has many tables and chairs inside, without a sprinkler system, she added.
“There needs to be rules on exempting historical buildings to a degree,” said Mortenson. “I do understand the city’s perspective; they don’t want to give the blessing and then see something bad happen.
“I think there has to be a reasonable, happy medium in this.”
