ROCK SPRINGS – On July 5, Rick Milonas, a local property owner in Rock Springs, spoke to the Rock Springs City Council. According to the national fire code the city adopted, Nell’s Coffee is required to have a sprinkler system in their building; without the sprinkler system, the business is not allowed to put tables and chairs in their store.

Rocket-Miner spoke with individuals at Concert in the Park and the annual Whisler Chevrolet’s Head Turners Car Show to share their thoughts on the issue.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus