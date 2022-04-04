ROCK SPRINGS -- Wyoming will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds to use to facilitate electric vehicle infrastructure development, especially charging stations, around the state. WYDOT and other state officials have scheduled public meetings around the state in early April to gather public input as well as feedback from potential bidders and other interested parties.
Each meeting is expected to have a virtual component so viewers can attend any meeting and see the proposed plan and make comments.
There will be a meeting in Rock Springs on April 7 at 5-7 p.m. at WYDOT District Office, 3200 Elk St.
Rocket Miner cruised around town to get feedback from locals about their feelings about electric vehicles.
According to Rock Springs resident Justin Eastman, the environment is better off without electric cars.
“The process of getting fuel is cleaner and more Earth friendly than stripping the Earth away to get to the lithium needed to make electric car,” said Eastman. “Plus, when Biden opens the oil fields back up, we’ll be able to produce more oil thereby providing more jobs and economic stability.”
He added, “I hope that when they put the charging stations in, the customers get charged for it.
“If I have to pay for the electricity in my house, they should have to pay to charge their cars.”
Rock Springs resident Johnny Delgado agrees.
“Fuel cars are better,” Delgado said. “Electric cars are more harmful to the environment due to expired batteries being thrown into the landfills.”
Green River resident Troy Bass pointed out that it would be very expensive to own an electric vehicle.
“To be honest, electric cars are good but they’re time-consuming because of how often you need to charge it,” Bass mentioned. “On long-distance rides, I prefer fuel cars.”
He went on to say the charging mechanisms can be very expensive.
“Unless you have solar panels, it’s going to be expensive to keep it charged at home.”
He added, “My wife and I were looking into electric cars but we found out how pricy it would get for the charging port in our house.”
Rock Springs resident Taz Anderson had a different approach.
“I’m not for either one!” Anderson shared. “I got an electric scooter.”
He said, “It’s still cheaper than gas. It’s a small town. Depending on which scooter you get, it can last up to 25 miles.”
Rock Springs resident Aly Corona explained how inconvenient it would be for parents.
“An electric car will last 200 miles,” Corona said. “My car can last 500 miles without fuel stops.”
She added, “When you’re in a hurry, you just don’t have time to wait for it to charge especially when you have an impatient toddler!”
She pointed out that some Tesla charging stations added programs for drivers to have access to while they wait for their vehicles to be charged such as games.
“People won’t go inside businesses if people are going to be tempted to play those games in their cars,” she said. “If electric charging ports are supposed to help the economy, why shouldn’t they want the driver be out doing something else?”