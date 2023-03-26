ROCK SPRINGS – Often, the person needed the most in a desperate situation isn’t the person he or she knows at all.
Sometimes, it can be a simple act such a smile that can brighten one’s day or something that can change a person’s life.
Rocket Miner went to the 2nd annual Spring Shopapalooza at Bunning Hall in Rock Springs on Saturday, March 11, to ask community members to share a moment in their lives in which a stranger went the extra mile to lend a helping hand or whether the role was reversed.
Rock Springs resident Tiffeny Johnson’s ordinary day at Wal-Mart turned into one of the most memorable days for her after she met a woman who had beat cancer.
“We just cried and I hugged her,” said Johnson. “It was really unique. I’ll always wonder how she is doing now after remission. I hope she’s doing fantastic.
“I also hope she knows that our hug that day was genuine.”
Rock Springs resident Lucie Oeder, who is a hospice intake nurse, hopes that as someone families have never met before, they have taken comfort in speaking with her.
“I’ve talked to people from all walks of life,” said Oeder. “I’m there to help them realize that they’re making the right decisions for their loved ones.”
She added, “I care about people. And even though, we’ve never met, I hope they’ll remember me for that.
“I’m talking to them during the worse time of their lives.”
Oeder pointed out that some of the individuals she has spoken to may have not shared as much with their own family member as they have with her.
“They’ve shared the good, bad and the ugly with me as if they’ve known me all my life,” Oeder shared. “I really hope they remember me as someone who showed love and compassion.”
In 2017, Rock Springs resident Megan Valez was in a car accident on the belt loop in Rock Springs due to medical issues. After she had hit the guard rail, a stranger rushed to her side to aid her.
“Someone came by and waited for the ambulance to arrive,” said Valez. “I was very thankful for that.”
Kayleigh, Valez’s sister, was a music education major at University of Wyoming when she needed encouragement at the library one day.
“I suddenly had a breakdown,” said Kayleigh. “A girl came by and brought me a hand-made pillow, a cup of coffee and suggested I turn the lamp off.”
At the time, keeping her grades up and holding down a job was overwhelming to Kayleigh.
Eventually, Kayleigh was able to relax and focus on her tasks at the library.
“She suggested I see a counselor on campus, which was really good for me,” Kayleigh shared. “I don’t know how I would have made it through if I hadn’t met her.”
Rock Springs resident Tammy Mudd hopes that people will pay it forward after getting assistance from strangers.
“I usually don’t stop for homeless people, but I did it for one man who needed to get home in Colorado,” said Mudd. “I told him, ‘I usually don’t do this, but I have a feeling you’ll help someone in return someday.’”
For an individual to be there for someone else, whether or not they’re acquainted with each other, can make a profound difference in their lives. Emotional or physical support could remind everyone that they’re not alone.