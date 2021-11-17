ROCK SPRINGS -- There are many reasons to be thankful. The Rocket Miner strolled through Rock Springs to find out what has made a difference in the lives of locals who live here and why they’re thankful.
Ariana Loredo Vasquez – Sweetwater County elementary school student - “I’m thankful for my dogs because they keep me active. And I’m thankful for my family and friends, of course.”
Jessica Schanno – Retail assistant manager – “I’m thankful for my health especially during the pandemic. I’m thankful for my job. I know people who lost jobs because the businesses shut down because of COVID. We’re lucky – we are still open. I’m thankful for my friends and family too. I’m thankful for all the things we all should be thankful for.”
Theresa Beardsley – Retail general manager - “I’m thankful for my family, my employees and co-workers – without them, my job would be more stressful!”
Marie Vargas – Business owner – “I’m thankful to be a part of this ministry. It’s been around for 47 plus years. I’m blessed to have it in my life because it gives me a chance to love others and provide a sense of security and acceptance to those who feel lost.”
Adison Dennis – Retail management – “I’m thankful for my friends who are also my co-workers because they make me laugh. I’m thankful for my six cats, my mom and my job. They make my life interesting. I’m especially thankful for raves because it makes me feel more alive than anywhere else!”
Dustin Kannada – Hillcrest Appraisers – “I’m thankful for opportunities because I’ve changed a lot in my life over the past year. I’m thankful to my girlfriend and my new career because they’ve brought me to this nice community.”