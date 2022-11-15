kids

The children at the YWCA childcare center shared their thoughts about Thanksgiving recently. From top, left to right, are Gus Olson, Emily Kendall and Brightyn Benedict. From bottom, left to right, Myles Miller, Jensen Bourquin and Daisy Hobbs.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – There are many reasons to be thankful.

The children at the YWCA daycare created a Thankful Tree at the center recently. There are orange, yellow and brown leaves describing what each child is thankful for.

