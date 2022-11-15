ROCK SPRINGS – There are many reasons to be thankful.
The children at the YWCA daycare created a Thankful Tree at the center recently. There are orange, yellow and brown leaves describing what each child is thankful for.
Daisy Hobbs is an 8-year-old athlete. She enjoys horse-back riding, swimming and baseball. Her favorite subject is art.
“I’m thankful for my family,” said Hobbs. “We play games together, go to the library and sometimes, I even go to work with my dad.”
She added, “Crafts is huge with my family.”
Myles Miller, a shy, but active 7-year-old student, said that he is thankful for his parents and his cat, Gregory, who has orange and white fur.
Seven-year-old Brightyn Benedict is a fan of cartoon classics such as Tom and Jerry. When she’s not at the center, she rides her bike with friends.
“I’m thankful for my teachers,” said Benedict. “They help me learn new things.”
Jensen Bourquin, 6, has quite a few interesting pets to take care of at home. He has a snake, fish and four dogs. He always looks forward to having dinner with his family.
“I’m thankful for my family and for my friends,” he said.
Six-year-old Gus Olson never turns down a video game. He has two cats, Nix and Pan.
“I’m thankful for my parents, friends and cats,” said Olson.
Four-year-old Emily Kendall dreams of being a mermaid and chasing unicorns. She likes drinking delicious beverages, such as orange juice, playing with friends and learning the alphabet.
“I’m thankful that I learned how to swim in the water, for movies and my family,” said Kendall.
