ROCK SPRINGS – While some people make resolutions as they ring in the new year, most people have new perspectives, based on a life event, in 2022.
Rocket Miner went around town during the last weekend of December of 2022 to chat with residents about what they have learned throughout the year.
Rock Springs residents Jeremy Lee and Sarah Parker agree that in 2023, they’re not “going to sweat the small stuff.”
Lee’s 10-year-old daughter, Tabitha, finally came home in April after receiving treatment for leukemia for about 18 months.
“Since then, we haven’t taken anything for granted,” said Lee. “2022 turned out to be a better year with her home. We know 2023 will be an even better one.”
Reliance resident Angela Walker has “counted her blessings” in 2022 as she had seen improvements in her health.
“Throughout the year, I’ve learned that I can strive to do anything and stay positive, even with my disability,” Walker shared.
Walker had suffered from a stroke and a brain aneurysm on Jan. 10, 2021. She has learned how to speak and walk since then, but since some of her muscles are still too weak, she walks at a comfortable pace with a cane.
“I’ve come a long way in the last year,” she said. “It definitely has been a better year. I have goals to exercise and travel more.”
Walker plans to travel to Oregon and Florida soon.
Since Rock Springs resident Jenny Gaviotis lost her brother in 2022, she believes in “living life every day as if it’s our last day.”
“Make sure every word you speak are words that you will never regret, especially if it’s your last words,” Gaviotis pointed out. “Love your neighbor.”
She added, “Count your blessings and not your worries.”
In April of 2022 and in November 2022, she gained two grandchildren.
Rock Springs resident David Jarrell noted that the COVID-19 pandemic still has a powerful impact on the world in 2022.
“I’ve learned that recovery from a pandemic can be slow, painful and life-changing for many people,” said Jarrell. “We’ve seen a lot of segregation and remote working throughout this.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021. This matters because these figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live.