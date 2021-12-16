ROCK SPRINGS – There are many reasons why Christmas is special to all of us. The Rocket Miner went to Able Hands to find out what makes Christmas the best time of the year.
Able Hands is a local organization that supports and provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injury and other impairments. They are very active in the community as volunteers and enjoy helping others.
Lucas Tronquet: “Being with family makes every Christmas the best Christmas. Getting gifts makes me feel good inside. One year, I got lots of “Ghostbusters” merchandise when it was popular. It made me very happy.”
Brian Tronquet: “Spending Christmas with our mom is the very best. We like to listen to my favorite song, “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.”
Alana Griffiths: “My favorite Christmas was spending it with my sister last year because it was our last Christmas together. I miss her very much.”
Hayley Castillo: “When I was little, I got a big plastic horse that bucked. It made that Christmas the best one because my grandpa gave it to me. He was my favorite person.”
Desirae Hall: (Support Professional) “The best Christmas memories is driving around town and looking at the lights with my family when I was younger.”