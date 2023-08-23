Casey and crew

The Ladies Meet Up Mastermind Mixer was hosted by the Professional Women's Empowerment Network and Casey Kuckert Consulting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Lola B. Boutique, a local shop in downtown Rock Springs. The gathering tied in very well with the upcoming National Women's Equality Day as attendees reflected on the importance of women supporting each other. From left to right, in back row, are Sarah Page, Krystal Braddock, Margaret Laporte, Hyleigh Gines and Stephanie Lewis. From left to right, middle row, are Angela Salazar, Crystan Wilkinson, Marissa O'Brien and Ashley Pedersen. From left to right, front row are Kayla Fitzgerald and Bethany Casey, Wendy Kannegieter, and Casey Kuckert. Not pictured is Katie Davies. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – On Aug. 26, 1920, the United States Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.

National Women’s Equality Day, which is recognized on Saturday, Aug. 26, is a reminder of the progress women have won through the years; however, a lot of important work still needs to be done.

