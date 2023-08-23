ROCK SPRINGS – On Aug. 26, 1920, the United States Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
National Women’s Equality Day, which is recognized on Saturday, Aug. 26, is a reminder of the progress women have won through the years; however, a lot of important work still needs to be done.
Many women are highlighted in their professions, industry or in their companies on National Women’s Equality Day.
The Ladies Meet Up Mastermind Mixer was hosted by the Professional Womens Empowerment Network and Casey Kuckert Consulting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Lola B. Boutique, a local shop in downtown Rock Springs. The event created an inclusive and supportive environment and recognized women’s accomplishments. Local female business owners were mentoring other female business owners, as well.
“My female role models are the women I’m surrounded with every day,” said Kuckert. “When I see them step out of their comfort zone, go all in and open their business, that inspires me to do more every day.”
Kuckert explained that she grew up with three sisters, 15 female cousins and one male cousin.
“I was also the oldest, so I was the one who taught them to believe in themselves and be an example,” she shared. “I think growing up with so many girls made me feel confident, too.”
Wendy Kannegieter, owner of 307 Hair & Company, said that her mother is her role model.
“She was strong, dedicated and self-giving,” said Kannegieter, noting that she was a very active community volunteer. “She donated and volunteered for Cowboys
Against Cancer and Relay for Life, even though she was battling her own cancer, she put that aside and helped others.”
She added, “When someone is in need and they help others in need, that’s true love.”
Crystan Wilkinson, owner of Lola B. Boutique, also said that her mother has always been her role model because she taught her “to work hard, give what you can to your family and pass those traits to your kids.”
She hopes that on Women’s Equality Day, especially with it being on a Saturday this year, that people will think about the small businesses women own in the community and the stay-at-home moms who don’t get a break.
“We put up with a lot of stuff every day, but we handle it like champs,” said Wilkinson.
Stephanie Lewis, a Rock Springs resident, owns Transformations Face Painting.
“I like to prove to everyone that they’re wrong and I can do it,” said Lewis, mentioning that it can be difficult for women to get the support they need when they begin a business. “Honestly, when I started my business, I felt alone.
She explained that she finally got acquainted with women she had never met through her business.
“They’ve made an impact on my life, for the last seven years,” she said. “When people in the community, like Terri Nations at the URA, remember the work I do and book me again, it makes me realize I’m doing OK.”
Margaret Laporte, owner of Upstyle Wyoming, said that her mentors have taught her “to find those who are on the same path as you and pass it down to the next generation.”
Laporte has two daughters, age 10 and 12.
“I hope they can find what they’re passionate about and make that their career choice,” she shared.
Krystal Braddock, owner of The Curl Keeper in Lyman, pointed out that even in a short amount of time, can empower another woman, such her dance coach, Mama Ia.”
“She pushed me a lot to reach my fullest potential,” said Braddock.
Bethany Casey, an attorney for Legacy Law, expressed that she has been inspired by Michelle Obama.
“All of her initiatives are about supporting women, women of color and women, in general. Every woman deserve support,” said Casey.
Local businesswomen had the opportunity to ask a question about their business as far as what they were struggling with or what their biggest challenge was. The women exchanged ideas hear ideas on how to solve them.
The EMPOWEHER Women’s Summit will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The following are a few milestones since the 1970s:
1971 — In Phillips v. Martin Marietta Corporation, the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws the practice of private employers refusing to hire women with pre-school children.
1972 — Title IX of the Education Amendments prohibits sex discrimination in all aspects of education programs that receive federal support.
1972 — In Eisenstadt v. Baird, the Supreme Court rules that the right to privacy encompasses an unmarried person’s right to use contraceptives.
1972 — Katharine Graham becomes the first woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company (The Washington Post).
1973 — With its Roe v. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court declares that the Constitution protects women’s right to terminate an early pregnancy, thus making abortion legal in the U.S.
1974 — Congress outlawed housing discrimination based on sex and credit discrimination against women.
1974 — Cleveland Board of Education v. LaFleur determines it is illegal to force pregnant women to take maternity leave on the assumption they are incapable of working in their physical condition.
1974 — The Women’s Educational Equity Act funds the development of nonsexist teaching materials and model programs that encourage full educational opportunities for girls and women.
1974 — The Equal Credit Opportunity Act passes. It does away with the practice of banks requiring single, widowed or divorced women to bring a man along to cosign any credit application.
1975 — In Taylor v. Louisiana, the court denies states the right to exclude women from juries.
1978 — The Pregnancy Discrimination Act bans discrimination against women on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth or related medical issues.
1981 — Sandra Day O’Connor is appointed as the first female U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
1984 — In Roberts v. U.S. Jaycees, sex discrimination in organizational membership policies is forbidden, opening many previously all-male organizations (Jaycees, Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions) to women.
1987 — After being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress designates March as Women’s History Month.
1994 — Congress adopts the Gender Equity in Education Act to train teachers in gender equity, promote math and science learning by girls, counsel pregnant teens, and prevent sexual harassment.
1994 — The Violence Against Women Act funds services for victims of rape and domestic violence, allows women to seek civil rights remedies for gender-related crimes, provides training to increase police and court officials’ sensitivity and a national 24-hour hotline for battered women.
1996 — Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg writes the landmark decision in United States v. Virginia, which held that the state-supported Virginia Military Institute could not refuse to admit women.
1997 — Madeleine Albright is sworn in as U.S. Secretary of State. She is the first woman in this position.
2005 — Condoleezza Rice becomes the first black female Secretary of State.
2007 — Nancy Pelosi becomes the first female Speaker of the House.
2017 — A worldwide protest called The Women’s March happens the day following Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. It was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history with an estimated 4 million participating in local marches across the nation. The organizers’ goal for the march was “send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”
2020 — Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first woman and first woman of color vice president of the United States.
