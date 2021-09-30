“I think the child tax credit has a lot to do with it – single mothers and families are getting it as supplementary income. Some folks have found ways to stay home; they’ve learned how to beat the system. We’re even hiring at a higher rate of pay than normal. To me, it’s sad that people don’t want to work.”
- Michelle Magnus
“Childcare is so expensive now. Those who want to work can’t find affordable childcare. The average cost is about $800 a month for quality childcare.”
-Anyssa Zancanella
“I don’t think catching COVID is the biggest reason. I think most people have settled for those stimulus checks and other ‘handouts’. We also think the wage shortage has a lot to do with it. People think they can make more money staying home.”
- Lilly Jensen (left) and Mandy Crofts (right)
“It’s really hard finding employees because most can’t work the closing shifts. The first half of the day is easy to cover but most just can’t work nights because reliable, inexpensive childcare is hard to find."
- Emily Lever
“Most people would rather collect financial assistance instead of getting a job. We also have to compete with higher wages. The ones who are here, like me, have to work extra hours because we are shorthanded.”
- Joann Krow
“People have a new mentality now. If they can avoid working with people, they will. Also, the minimum wage is higher. Competitive wages are going to kill small businesses like us – those wages are higher than we can afford. We can hope for the best, but it is what it is.”
ROCK SPRINGS -- Federal unemployment benefits ended in June, but the employee shortage is still an issue in Wyoming.
The Rocket Miner spoke with business owners, staff, and customers in Rock Springs to find out why the employee shortage is still a problem.
