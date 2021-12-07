ROCK SPRINGS -- The request to apply for two Assistance to Firefighters grants was approved by the Rock Springs City Council at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The first grant being applied for is being done so to purchase portable, mobile and base station radios; as well as associated programming and installation costs.
According to the agenda, the total request for the grant will be $213,980.72. The grant requires a 10% local match with that amount coming in at $21,338.07.
In a memo sent by Rock Springs fire chief Jim Wamsley to Mayor Tim Kaumo and the council members requesting to apply for this grant, Wamsley states that the equipment they currently have is outdated.
“If awarded, this equipment will replace the current fleet of radios, which are now six years beyond their factory life span.
“Additionally, this new equipment will promote greater coordination between agencies and disciplines for incident coordination during routine and emergency activities.”
The second grant being applied for is being done so in order to purchase a new fire apparatus, a single ambulance with a cot and replacements of all of the pre-1987 fire hoses that are in the current inventory.
For this grant, the total request will be $1,000,000. This grant requires a 10% local match in the amount of $100,000.
In the memo Wamsley sent out to request permission to apply for this grant, he states that if this grant is awarded, it will help to replace some of the “aging” equipment.
“If awarded this grant, it will fund the purchase of a new pumper fire apparatus to allow retirement of some of the aging equipment and will help facilitate response from headquarters with an engine as opposed to an aerial apparatus.
“This will extend the life of Truck-1 and help reduce maintenance costs through retirement of one apparatus.”
In addition to the approvals to apply for the grants, it was announced that Castle Rock Medical Center voted to expand their ambulance service county-wide at their board meeting.
The Rocket Miner will update this story as more information develops.