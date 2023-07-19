Michelle

Michelle Krmpotich started working for the Sweetwater County Library System in August 1995 as a Substitute Librarian. Twenty-eight years, and several promotions later, Michelle is retiring. Her last day will be Wednesday, July 26.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Library System

“Little did I know, this little ‘sub job’ would turn into a career beyond my wildest dreams,” Krmpotich said. 

