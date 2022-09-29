ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Aliya Edwards is the Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

Edwards wears No. 5 for the Lady Mustangs volleyball team. She’s a setter and outside hitter for the squad. In 23 matches this season, Edwards is averaging 1.27 kills per set and has 89 total kills on the season.

