ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Aliya Edwards is the Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.
Edwards wears No. 5 for the Lady Mustangs volleyball team. She’s a setter and outside hitter for the squad. In 23 matches this season, Edwards is averaging 1.27 kills per set and has 89 total kills on the season.
Her favorite class at Western Wyoming is abnormal psychology. “It’s always interesting and always gets my attention,” Edwards said. “I want a career in psychology so learning about disorders is fun for me.”
Before games, Edwards and her teammates can be found dancing to ‘Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy’ by country group Big & Rich.
“My team and I always dance to it and sing it as loud as we can. Plus, we are the Mustangs so it’s appropriate to have that as a theme song,” Edwards said.
A native of Rawlins, Wyoming, Edwards looks up to her mother Erin Edwards.
“I look up to my mom because she raised me all by herself and still managed to come to all of my games, bring me to all practices and just always supports and loves me no matter what,” she said.
Her favorite quote comes from Julie Foudy, an American retired soccer midfielder who played for the United States women’s national team from 1988 to 2004.
“Sports not only build better athletes but also better people.”
Edwards said she likes this quote in particular because she “truly believes that involving yourself in a sport allows you to become a good person.”
After her playing days at Western, Edwards said she plans on attending the University of Wyoming to get her degree in psychology.