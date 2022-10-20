Athlete of the Week

Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Ally Collinwood is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

 Photo courtesy of Payton Sweet

Collinwood wears No. 00 for the Lady Mustangs and is the team’s goalkeeper, starting in all 18 of their games this season. She has 70 saves so far this season. She has only allowed 19 goals against and has a 1.07 goals-against average.

