....RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM
MDT FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new
fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on
Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Ally Collinwood is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.
Collinwood wears No. 00 for the Lady Mustangs and is the team’s goalkeeper, starting in all 18 of their games this season. She has 70 saves so far this season. She has only allowed 19 goals against and has a 1.07 goals-against average.
The Lady Mustangs are 11-8 overall this season and 6-3 in NJCAA Region IX.
Cottonwood’s favorite class at Western is ceramics. She said “it’s an amazing class where you can create anything.”
Her favorite song to listen to before a game is “Classic” by MKTO, which also so happens to be her favorite.
The Sandy, Utah, native looks up to her high school goalkeeper coach Sterling Castle. “He made me who I am today,” she said. “He believed in me.”
Collinwood’s favorite quote also comes from her high school goal keeper coach:
“See ball, get ball.”
She said that “this quote helped me win state soccer in high school.”
Her plan after Western is to continue her education and keep playing soccer at a Division-I university.