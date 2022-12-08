ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore and Green River native Ashelynn Birch is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.
Birch wears No. 12 for the Western Wyoming women’s basketball team. In 13 games played this season, she is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Lady Mustangs are 6-9 so far this season.
Her favorite class at Western Wyoming is biology simply because she finds it interesting and likes the professor.
Before taking the court, there isn’t one particular song Birch is listening to. She prefers music that give her attitude a needed boost.
“I don’t have a specific song that I always listen to, but I always listen to music that boosts my mood, like Taylor Swift,” she said.
The one person she admires most is her mother Ciera Birch.
“I look up to my mom because of her strength and determination,” she said.
Birch’s favorite quote comes from one of the country’s founding fathers in Benjamin Franklin:
“Well done is better than well said.”
“I like this quote because I’m not always the most talkative, but I always work hard and find it easier and better to lead by example,” Birch said of the quote.
After she’s finished at Western Wyoming, she hopes to into the radiology program at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, to study to become a “rad tech.”