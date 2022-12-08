Birch

Western Wyoming Community College sophomore and Green River native Ashelynn Birch is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore and Green River native Ashelynn Birch is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

Birch wears No. 12 for the Western Wyoming women’s basketball team. In 13 games played this season, she is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Lady Mustangs are 6-9 so far this season.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus