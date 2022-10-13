ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Brooke Grammon is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.
Grammon wears No. 14 for the Lady Mustangs soccer team and plays the midfielder position. She has three assists and two goals so far this season and has helped lead Western Wyoming to an overall record of 10-7 this season, starting all 17 games.
A native of Sandy, Utah, and daughter of Gary and Kayleen, Grammon’s favorite subject at Western Wyoming is developmental psychology.
“My niece was born right around the same time we were raising a virtual baby on a computer program in that class, so I was able to see what I was learning firsthand when I'd visit her,” she said. “It was a really unique experience as well as perfect timing for me to see her grow up and learn why she did everything she did.”
Before a game, Grammon likes to listen to hardcore rock music to get her pumped up.
“I’ve got a ton of Metallica, Linkin Park, classic/hard rock and AC/DC,” she said, noting that it is Western coach Brady Baldwin’s music of choice as well. “The first song I usually play is Paralyzer by Finger Eleven.”
Grammon looks up to her brother Austin and his wife “in pretty much every aspect in life.”
“They are my greatest support system,” she said. “I could say a million great things about them, but some of their best qualities are that they are humble in their successes, very intelligent, resilient, understanding and empathetic to anyone and everyone, and just have a lot of great admirable traits. They're for sure a power couple.”
Her favorite quote that keeps her going is, “If you’ve gotten through it once, you can do it again,” which she said goes for any hardship or trial in her life.
“If I got through two-a-days with Coach Zoe Wendlandt's conditioning, then I can get through a hard game in the heat. If I can get through an emotional homesick week one time, the next time those feelings arise, I can do it again,” Grammon said.
“It's a great quote that works for the small and the big stuff. It reminds me to keep going and keep pushing, and it will get better.”
When she graduates from Western Wyoming this upcoming winter, Grammon is looking forward to going back home to Sandy, Utah.
“It's been super hard to be away from my mom who got diagnosed with cancer this last summer,” she revealed. “I want to be closer to her and the rest of my family and really start putting more of an emphasis on family in my life. I have gained much more of an appreciation for them this semester.”