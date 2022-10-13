Athlete of the Week

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Brooke Grammon is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

Grammon wears No. 14 for the Lady Mustangs soccer team and plays the midfielder position. She has three assists and two goals so far this season and has helped lead Western Wyoming to an overall record of 10-7 this season, starting all 17 games.

