Athlete of the Week: Western Wyoming sophomore Demetrius Davenport By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Courtesy photo of Payton Sweet Courtesy photo of Payton Sweet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Demetrius Davenport is this week’s Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.Davenport wears No. 0 for the Mustangs’ men’s basketball team and is a native of Rock Springs, Wyoming.His favorite subject at Western is business management.“It has taught me so much knowledge of managing or being a part of a successful business,” he said.Davenport’s favorite song to listen to before a game is “Mudd Baby” by Icewear Vezzo. He said he likes the beat and the lyrics get him excited and ready to go.He looks up to NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. “He works so hard at his craft and he takes care of his responsibilities on and off the court,” Davenport said of James.His favorite quote comes from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:“The ultimate measure of man is not where he stands in the moment of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at time of challenge and controversy.”When he graduates from Western, Davenport wants to help his brother run his business and pursue a music career. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Demetrius Davenport Music Basketball Sport Company Lebron James Rock Springs Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Team Career Western Wyoming Community College Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.