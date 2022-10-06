Athlete of the Week: Western Wyoming sophomore Lain Mitchelson By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 6, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo courtesy of Payton Sweet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Lain Mitchelson is the Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.Mitchelson wears No. 20 for the Mustangs men’s basketball team. He plays forward and averaged 3.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 43.8% from 3-point range during the 2021-2022 season.His favorite subject at Western is accounting and his favorite song to listen to before a game is “Dior” by Pop Smoke.Mitchelson, a Farson native, looks up to his mother because she has always been there for him.His favorite quote comes from scripture in the book of Proverbs chapter 21, verse 19.“It’s better to live alone to live alone in the desert than with a quarrelsome complaining wife because no one likes a complainer.”He wants to own a company after college. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.