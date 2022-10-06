ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Lain Mitchelson is the Rocket Miner Athlete of the Week.

Mitchelson wears No. 20 for the Mustangs men’s basketball team. He plays forward and averaged 3.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 43.8% from 3-point range during the 2021-2022 season.

