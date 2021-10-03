ROCK SPRINGS -- Over 15 million Americans care for an individual with Alzheimer's or dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association. More than half of all Americans know someone with Alzheimer's.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, supporters, caregivers, friends and family gathered at Bunning Park for the fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Participants picked orange, yellow, purple or blue flowers as a representation of why they were present for the event.
Green River resident Susan Beck and her husband David prepared to walk with a yellow flower, which meant they support or care for someone with Alzheimer’s.
“It’s nothing to laugh about,” Susan said. “More research needs to be done and we need a cure for it …quickly.
"My mom had just turned 79 when she passed away from Alzheimer’s.”
Rock Springs resident Kay Womack has been a volunteer for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for three years.
“My mother-in-law died from complications of Alzheimer’s in 2015,” Womack shared. “We took care of her for a short time, which was a very eye-opening experience.”
Co-chair Justin Spicer said, “My firm (Edward Jones Financial) is a national sponsor for this event but I’m personally involved because it runs in my family. It’s important to recognize that everyone has a story – whether it’s someone you’re related to or caring for or someone you work with – everyone knows someone who has Alzheimer’s.
"It’s getting unbelievably wide-spread.”
Thousands of nursing homes were shut down during the pandemic, in hopes that it would keep the coronavirus transmission down. Strict visitation limitations were put in place. Families worried about their loved ones, especially those with Alzheimer’s.
“During the pandemic, a lot of folks felt isolated and that was a huge problem,” Spicer said. “The last two years have been tough. It was harder on caregivers than the patients – that’s why we’re here today. We’re here for everyone.”
Dave Pedri and the EIO Band performed throughout the event.
Joyce Vase and her children Brooklynn and Brody carried orange flowers during the walk.
Orange meant that the participants support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
“A friend of my dad’s had dementia,” Vase said. “I hope everyone here realizes it affects a lot of people and we’re here for each other.”
Rock Springs resident Marilyn Tangen held on to a purple flower.
Purple represents those who lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s a great fundraiser,” Tangen said. “My mother-in-law passed away from Alzheimer’s and my friend’s husband has it. I hope people caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s know they’re not alone.”
According to Sandy DaRif, committee chairwoman, Alzheimer’s is the sixth largest killer in America.
“Six million people in our country has it,” DaRif pointed out. “By 2050, it will be ten times worse. Memory loss is not normal and once the experts find it early, there may be ways to slow it down.
"The FDA recently approved a new medication but we’re still waiting to see the results. We need funding to get that medical research started. We need it to continue on a broader scale.”
For those who did not get a chance to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s may still donate at alzheimers.org.