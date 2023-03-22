...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with only an inch or so in western Sweetwater County. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph, with the higher gusts occurring over
the eastern half of Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall this
morning, then again from 3 PM through 9 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
As we continue compiling information for our first-ever Community Connections publication and online guide to clubs and service organizations, we want to make sure we haven't left out anyone who wants to be included.
Below is the list of organizations we received completed forms from here in Sweetwater County. If your group's name isn't listed here and you tried to submit information, please email rachel@girtcommunications.com so freelancer Rachel Girt can be sure to include your information. (If this is the first you're hearing of our project, head online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there no later than Friday, March 24.)
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County
Southwest Wyoming BMX
GFWC Women's Club of Sweetwater County
Grief Support Group
High Desert Human Resources Association
Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs
Knights of Columbus Frank Plemel Council #2441
Maggie Springs Run
Muley Fanatic
PFLAG Green River
Red Desert Humane Society
Rock Springs Renewal Fund
Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center
Sweetwater County Female Veterans Group
Sweetwater County Historical Society
Sweetwater County Master Gardeners
Sweetwater Speedway
Trout Unlimited Seedskadee
Tuesday's Table
White Mountain Lions Club
Thank you to everyone who has responded so far, and we hope you find this new project useful when it comes out next month.