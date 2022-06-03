GREEN RIVER – Formerly located on Uinta Drive, BRC Family Hearing Solutions celebrated their new location at 2180 W. Teton Blvd. in Green River on Thursday.
Community members witnessed the staff cutting the ribbon and receiving the Green River Chamber of Commerce membership plaque from Lisa Herrera, CEO.
BRC Family Hearing Solutions has been serving in Sweetwater County for 11 years.
Dr. Rebecca Price, AuD, F-AAA, has been practicing audiology for over 20 years and started BRC in 2011.
BRC received it’s namesake after Dr. Price (Becky) and her children Riley and Cody.
“Our patients are of all ages and we want them to be able to reconnect with everyone around them,” said Price.
Price pointed out that it is important to get a hearing test, even if the individual isn’t experiencing auditory problems.
“By getting your ears checked, you are at least, getting a baseline,” she explained. “If you get your ears checked, we’ll keep your results and you can look back on them, down the road, to see how your hearing might have changed.”
Price mentioned that not all patients may need a hearing aid.
“It could be a medical issue,” she revealed. “One of the reasons why we’re here is to help solve that mystery.
“Untreated hearing loss can lead to dementia.”
About 48 million Americans report some degree of hearing loss.
Symptoms of hearing loss include:
- Trouble following conversation in background noise
- Missing part of the conversation
- Feeling like others mumble when they speak
- Turning the volume up on the television or radio
- Avoiding social gatherings
Communication strategies that work for most individuals with hearing loss include:
- Using visual cues and maintaining eye contact.
- Asking others to speak slowly and concisely
- Reducing background noise
- Asking the other party to rephrase
“Watching people reconnect with their loved ones through hearing improvement is the best part of my job,” said Tonya Graham, office manager.
Their business motto is “Trust the ladies who listen!”
Other BRC staff members include Dr. A. Klyne Waninger, audiologist, Dr. Libby Mehle, audiologist, Jade Winters, receptionist and Riley Price, patient communication.