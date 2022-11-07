Image one

Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr Youth of the Year.

 Photo courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year. On Nov. 2, Corbin competed against nine other junior youth from clubs around the state of Wyoming including Douglas, Casper, Dubois, Campbell County, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Riverton and FE Warren Air Force Base.

Corbin has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for the past seven years. She enjoys participating in the activities at the club’s art center and is a member of the club’s teen program. Outside of club, Corbin enjoys playing basketball, volleyball, is part of the Rock Spring Junior High Band and enjoys spending time with her friends.

