ROCK SPRINGS – One scout received the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America world.
Aven Conover received his Eagle Scout Badge at a special Court of Honor ceremony on Thursday, April 20, at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.
Conover began scouting when he was 8 years old and joined Cub Scouts. He earned his Arrow of Light and bridged into Troop 86 at 10 years old. Over the course of his scouting, he has had Nathan Riddle, his father Dustin Conover and Vera Trefethen as scoutmasters. He has served as den chief and senior patrol leader, while earning 10 merit badges beyond the 21 required for the Eagle Scout Badge.
For his Eagle Scout Badge project, Conover led others in building a box for retired American flags that has since been donated to the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
In addition to receiving his Eagle Scout Badge, Conover also received the Vanguard Award, which is a religious award for scouts who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It includes 25 challenging requirements and he is the first scout in Rock Springs to earn it.
Conover is in sixth grade. He enjoys playing basketball, Minecraft and performing in theater. He comes from a family of scouts. His grandparents, Sterling and Janet Conover, served as scoutmasters in Hanna and was on the staff at Camp New Fork for several years. His dad and brothers Tegan, Bradyn and Logan are all Eagle Scouts as well.