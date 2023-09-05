ROCK SPRINGS – Susan Gibson, the mastermind behind the chart-topping hit "Wide Open Spaces" performed by The Chicks, is set to captivate the audience in Rock Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. This eagerly anticipated event marks the inauguration of the Off-Broadway Series, a sensational concert experience. The enchanting performance is scheduled to unfold at the cherished local hotspot, Square State Brewing, nestled at 455 S. Main Street. The best part? Admission is complimentary for all patrons of the brewery.
Hailing originally from Fridley, Minnesota, Susan Gibson has firmly established herself as a singer-songwriter of immense caliber, now based in Wimberley, Texas. With an impressive portfolio boasting six solo albums, she's become a touring sensation across the nation. Gibson initially made her mark as the frontwoman for the alternative country ensemble, The Groobees, before embarking on her illustrious solo journey. Echoing her prodigious talent, her latest album titled "Compassionate Combat," alongside her preceding musical gems, is available for streaming on popular platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and more.
To delve deeper into Susan Gibson's artistic realm and explore her creative offerings, interested individuals can visit her official website: www.SusanGibson.com.
The Off-Broadway Series emerges as an innovative concert series, a collaborative brainchild of the Broadway Theater and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The genesis of this concept resonates with a fervent commitment to enriching the musical and cultural landscape of Downtown Rock Springs. Beyond artistic enrichment, the series aims to invigorate foot traffic and bolster the prosperity of local businesses nestled within the heart of Downtown.
For the latest updates on the Off-Broadway Series and a comprehensive overview of the current and upcoming events associated with the Broadway Theater, aficionados can express their support by liking and following the theater on Facebook and Instagram (@the.broadwaytheater), or by navigating to the official website: www.BroadwayRS.com.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.
