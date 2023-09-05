Susan Gibson

ROCK SPRINGS – Susan Gibson, the mastermind behind the chart-topping hit "Wide Open Spaces" performed by The Chicks, is set to captivate the audience in Rock Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. This eagerly anticipated event marks the inauguration of the Off-Broadway Series, a sensational concert experience. The enchanting performance is scheduled to unfold at the cherished local hotspot, Square State Brewing, nestled at 455 S. Main Street. The best part? Admission is complimentary for all patrons of the brewery.

Hailing originally from Fridley, Minnesota, Susan Gibson has firmly established herself as a singer-songwriter of immense caliber, now based in Wimberley, Texas. With an impressive portfolio boasting six solo albums, she's become a touring sensation across the nation. Gibson initially made her mark as the frontwoman for the alternative country ensemble, The Groobees, before embarking on her illustrious solo journey. Echoing her prodigious talent, her latest album titled "Compassionate Combat," alongside her preceding musical gems, is available for streaming on popular platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and more.

