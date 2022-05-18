ROCK SPRINGS – One website advises caregivers to give babies goat's milk while another does not recommend it.
Who should be trusted?
As a result of the baby formula shortage nationwide, the Department of Health and Human Services is standing by to offer assistance to families. They have been giving information and resources about the ways families can take care of their babies.
Some do’s and don’t include:
- Never dilute formula.
- Avoid homemade formula
- Use of substitute formula is OK
- Talk to a physician
According to Trista Cross, RN, BSN, CLC for Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service, babies usually transfer to whole milk by the time they’re 12 months old but they can start as early as 11 months old.
Cross said that local clients started seeing the shortage first-hand about six weeks ago.
Low-income families rely on WIC (Women, Infants and Children) benefits, however, there are rules about what products clients can purchase with WIC benefits.
“Families can get the liquid formula but WIC doesn’t cover it so that makes it difficult for them,” she pointed out.
Based on information from usda.gov, the USDA has been working with states to relax those rules to help deal with the impacts of the shortage but presently, not all states have adopted all flexibilities.
“I visited with a mother who is breastfeeding and she’s very thankful she chose to breastfeed, especially now,” Cross shared.
She added, “It’s a compounding issue. The recall didn’t help matters. I don’t know how long it will be until the shelves are stocked again.
“It’s like the corona virus. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”
According to the Washington Post, if it’s approved by the FDA, production could resume in two weeks but it would take another six to eight weeks for products to fill the shelves again.
“To be a mom and see that there’s nothing available for your child is scary,” Cross expressed.
Cross mentioned that many people will try to capitalize on it.
“They’re purchasing formula and selling it at a higher price which is the same thing they did with toilet paper not long ago,” she shared. “It’s sad.”
Rock Springs resident Grace Banks had her baby Hazel less than two months ago.
“It is stressful to go to the store to see that the one I’m using is gone or there’s only one or two left,” said Banks. “So far, though, we’ve had enough and haven’t really been affected yet.”
Rock Springs resident Samantha Daniel chose to breastfeed her four-month-old son Zeppelin for as long as she could.
“This is definitely a very scary situation,” said Daniel. “Even though I was breastfeeding, it wasn’t enough for him.”
According to Daniel, there was already a small selection to choose from when she started supplementing with formula.
“The formula that works best for him is a very special kind and it’s also very expensive,” she explained. “It is the only formula that allows us to function outside of trying to soothe his little tummy and the pain he was in.”
She added, “Luckily, we have WIC. Emily, at the WIC office has been a real life-saver.”
Daniel would go to Albertsons first, then Wal-mart and finally Smith’s “all to find that most of the shelves are vacant,” she revealed.
“Finding the special kind of formula for him has been an empty-handed search for the most part,” she described. “Had Emily at WIC not been able to get it to us, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Daniel, along with many others, never imagined a shortage in baby formula over a decade ago.
Her daughter is 13.
“I remember an entire isle to choose from back then,” she said. “There was plenty in stock.
“It’s terrifying as a parent to have few good options to choose from now, especially when it comes to nourishing your very new child.”