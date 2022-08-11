Second-grade teachers, left to right, Kari Lowinske, Marguerite Russold and Stephanie Klopfenstein gathered for the purpose of "back-planning." During the process, they make lists of what is needed from the print shop.
Toni Debernardi, kindergarten teacher at Walnut Elementary School in Rock Springs, prepares her classroom for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kindergarten teacher Nichole Harper's rainbow-themed classroom will surely attract students starting the 2022-2023 school year at Walnut Elementary.
Walnut Elementary School Principal Janine Suppes prepare Welcome Back baggies for the staff.
Kimberly Harper, far right, is excited to start the new school at the Satellite High School with her fellow educators, Amber Lee Beardsley and Kaitlyn Gee.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Most teachers begin the school year by introducing themselves and talking about all the activities students will be doing that year. Some teachers give students a chance to share something about themselves to the rest of the class.
Some students might already know many other kids in their classes on the first day of school. It can also be a day to make new friends.
Students from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will start their educational journey on Wednesday, August 17 while students from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will begin their adventures on Tuesday, August 16.
Rocket-Miner visited with educators from Walnut Elementary School and the Satelite High School to get their take on what the 2022-2023 school year will be like.
Marguerite Russold is a second-grade teacher at Walnut Elementary School. She and two colleagues were taking inventory on the materials they need from the print shop at the central administration building.
“I always look forward to seeing all the little faces,” Russold shared. “I’m ready to start a new class and having a great year.”
Fellow second-grade teacher, Stephanie Klopfenstein feels the same way.
“I’m looking forward to making bright futures,” she said.
Another second-grade teacher, Kari Lowinski said that she’s “excited to be a teacher again.”
“It’s nice going back to the routine after taking the summer off.”
They agreed that at Walnut Elementary, they are setting the students up for success.
This year is Nichole Harper’s very first year as a teacher. The Green River resident revealed that “it’s overwhelming and exciting.”
“I had no idea there was so much to prepare here!” she laughed as she was surrounded by boxes of books on the floor.
She is hoping that her students will be enchanted by the bright colors and rainbows in her classroom.
“Getting to know my students and building a strong relationship with them is very important to me,” Harper expressed.
At the end of the hall, Kindergarten teacher, Toni Debernardi was decorating her classroom with her daughter.
“I’m excited to see all the ‘light bulbs’ come on when they start learning how to read,” Debernardi said. “We need to keep those books in their hands.”
Principal Janine Suppes was preparing welcome back baggies for the staff.
“Each baggie have a bunch of different goodies inside because not everyone is the same,” Suppes pointed out. “I’m looking forward to getting the kids back into the building and greeting the whole Walnut School community.
“Let’s do this!”
Kimberly Harper, biology and anatomy teacher at the Satelite High School was planning the first few weeks out with other staff members.
“I’m looking forward to all the laughs,” she beamed. “We have a lot of fun, hands-on activities.”
Social Studies teacher, Amber Lee Beardsley said that her students will focus on what it means to be a citizen.
“I’m hoping to encourage the students to re-engage in the community.”
English teacher, Kaitlynn Gee is preparing to welcome sophomores and juniors into her classroom.
“I hope we can create happier individuals that will leave here confident and prepared.”