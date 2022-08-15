Tennis

Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova with the serve against Jackson Hole High School on Saturday.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school sports in Sweetwater County were back in action for the first time since returning from summer break.

Jackson Hole High School tennis teams were in town to compete against Green River High School and Rock Springs High School on Saturday, Aug. 13. However, the matches between Rock Springs and Jackson were not able to be completed due to rainy weather.

