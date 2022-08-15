SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school sports in Sweetwater County were back in action for the first time since returning from summer break.
Jackson Hole High School tennis teams were in town to compete against Green River High School and Rock Springs High School on Saturday, Aug. 13. However, the matches between Rock Springs and Jackson were not able to be completed due to rainy weather.
Earlier in the day, though, Green River completed its matches against Jackson and came away with some victories.
Overall, however, Jackson won the day.
Jackson defeated the Lady Wolves, 5-0.
In the single sets, Olivia Webb of Jackson defeated Green River’s Brianna Strauss, 6-1 and 6-3. Krista Finlay of Jackson defeated Green River’s Shania Flores, 6-1 and 6-0.
In the double sets, the team of Wylie and Ross of Jackson defeated Green River’s Skinner and Harris, 6-1 and 6-1. Jackson’s Goldstein and Stafford defeated the Gomez pairing of Green River, 6-1 and 6-3. Jones and Scarlett of Jackson defeated Cochrun and Peterson of Green River, 6-3 and 6-0.
On the boys’ side of the matches, Green River came away with two victories – both coming in the double sets.
The team of Cordova and Friel of Green River defeated Jackson’s Olson and Webb, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2. The team of Ross and Wilson defeated Jackson’s Stolte and D’Amours, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3) and 6-0. In the final match of doubles action, Jackson’s Wolf and Yoemans defeated Green River’s Archibald and Nielsen, 6-4 and 9-6.
In the single sets, Jackson’s Campbell Gervais defeated Korbin Arnell, 6-0 and 6-1. Hayden Clark of Jackson defeated Taylon Tirrell, 6-1 and 6-1.