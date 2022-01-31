ROCK SPRINGS —- Bailee Wistisen was crowned Miss Wyoming Volunteer during the inaugural pageant on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The University of Wyoming student, majoring in microbiology and molecular biology, has a pre-medicine emphasis and a minor in honors.
“I was so surprised to have my name announced as Miss Wyoming Volunteer. I kept trying to remind myself not to cry on stage because I’m an ugly crier,” Wistisen said. “I’m just so honored to hold this title.”
Wistisen said that she is excited to go on to compete at the national level.
“I am going to get started with all the prep that goes into it and I’ve got so much planned for it.”
“I just want other girls to know that you can do it. It just takes hard work, dedication and truly being yourself.”
Overall, Keisha Ann came in as first runner up.
“It honestly feels so great to be named first runner up,” Ann said. “I think everyone could tell by the shock on my face when me name was called that I just couldn’t believe it.
“What’s next for me is I’ll be heading back to work as a welder and mechanic for a utility company and maybe other pageants are in my future.”
Rylee Ramsey and Liberty Eddy were semi finalists.
Keisha Ann also won Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by her fellow contestants as the “young lady who was the most fun to be around on pageant day.”
Liberty Eddy was given the People’s Choice Award, voted on by those attending the pageant.
The pageant is part of a national system and Wistisen will go on to compete in Tennessee in May for the title of Miss Volunteer America.
The pageant is held for young women that are looking for scholarship opportunities and finding ways to serve in the communities across the state of Wyoming.
Pageant director Chelsea Price said that the Miss Volunteer pageant system was started to mirror the way the Miss America pageants uses to be.
“They are really not the same as they used to,” Price said. “Our national director wanted to create a system that brought back what Miss America used to represent.”
Pageant contestants competed in five different areas of competition.
The private interview portion comprised 40% of the scoring, a fitness and wellness portion, talent and evening gown. The contestants also competed in an onstage question portion that was taken into consideration on the judges’ final ballots.
Price said that the inclusivity of the contestant qualification was a major reason why she decided to accept the role as executive director.
“The main reason I agreed to take over as the executive director was because I wanted to create a pageant competition that didn’t exist when I was competing,” said Price. “I want it to be one that is all-inclusive, with women of every shape, size, color, body type and background.
“I want all of these women to be able to show up and feel confident and feel like they have a chance at winning because they do. I am more focused on the title holder that is going to do the best job and the one that is going to be an inspiration for other young women.”