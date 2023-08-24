Two locals from Green River won the men’s and women's marathon. Patrick Balizan, left, won the men's marathon for the second year in a row and Julianne Forrester won the women's marathon this year. She is the first local woman to win the marathon.
Photo Courtesy of Green River Chamber of Commerce
GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the results from the 20th Annual Run with the Horses Marathon. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Run with the Horses included three different races; the marathon, the ½ marathon, and a 10K. These races began and ended at Expedition Island, located at 475 S. 2nd in Green River. The official start time for each race was 7 a.m. and had a 7-hour time limit.
Run with the Horses set record numbers this year. Their biggest race was in 2021 with 155 runners. This year they had 160 participants.
Two locals from Green River won the men’s and women's marathon. Patrick Balizan won the men's marathon for the second year in a row. This year, he beat his last year's record. He ran the marathon in three hours, 23 minutes and five seconds. Last year, he ran it in three hours, 33 minutes and 51 seconds.
Julianne Forrester won the women's marathon this year. She is the first local woman to win the marathon. She ran the marathon in four hours, five minutes and seven seconds.
The race was professionally timed by Runner Card. They continue to promote their website specifically for the races at www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com. Visit their website to see a list of all the results. This event was produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.
