GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the results from the 20th Annual Run with the Horses Marathon. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Run with the Horses included three different races; the marathon, the ½ marathon, and a 10K. These races began and ended at Expedition Island, located at 475 S. 2nd in Green River. The official start time for each race was 7 a.m. and had a 7-hour time limit.

