GREEN RIVER – Patriotism and passion dispersed through the Island Pavilion during the 8th annual Music for Vets on Saturday night.
Music for Vets, a fundraiser benefiting veterans of the armed services is one of the most anticipated events in Sweetwater County.
By midnight, about $40,000 was raised.
Rock Springs attendee Tiffany Raybeck said, “I have several family members who served or are serving. I’m here to support them.”
To kick the event off, Samantha Newman, lead singer of local band ZamTrip sang the national anthem.
The enthusiastic concertgoers were treated to some toe-tapping country music by Green River duo FlyOver Town.
Vocalists and guitarists Tara and Aaron Durga agree that “it’s an honor to play for the vets.”
“The more money we raise for the vets, the better,” Tara pointed out.
ZamTrip amped the crowd with their originals such as “Give It To Me” and “Burning Out.”
Written in 2018, ZamTrip dedicated their song “Miles Away” to the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States and their families.
“It blows my mind how much this event has grown!” Newman expressed on the microphone between songs. “It’s awesome to see everyone here tonight!”
Earlier, Newman mentioned that rehearsals may have worn the bands out but “nothing was going to hold us back.”
The Lonely Ones, a band from Ohio, fired the audience up with non-stop energy, rapid beats and in-your-face lyrics.
“It was a real blast!” Bassist Jymmy Tolland shared. “This is my first time in Green River. I love Wyoming and the people.
“Tonight’s crowd is one of the best crowds I’ve seen.”
He mentioned that he and his band mates have been friends with the members of Royal Bliss for years and was looking forward to playing with them at the end of the show.
Fans of Royal Bliss rushed to get closer to the stage as event staff members hooked equipment up for the performance.
The band hails from Salt Lake City.
Hysteria broke out the second they appeared since they have been a community’s favorite since the late 90s.
Lead singer Neal Middleton said, “We wouldn’t be here if our veterans hadn’t laid their lives for us. Let’s not forget them.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else tonight,” he added. “Much respect to our vets. We’re all representing America tonight.”
“This is the reason to be here – even if it’s below zero. To the men and women in the military, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Royal Bliss drummer Jake Smith injured one of his biceps recently.
“He’s hurting real bad,” noted Middleton. “He said, ‘there’s no way I’m missing out on this!’”
Smith will be getting an MRI soon. Since he may not be able to play with the band for a few weeks, drummer Cory Zampedri from ZamTrip will keep the beat going while Smith recovers.
Rock Springs resident Sandy Knoll had always wanted to go to Music for Vets.
“I finally made it to my first Music for Vets concert and it did not disappoint,” Knoll revealed. “Our community is always so generous and supportive.
“It makes my heart happy when we can come together and raise money for a good cause.”
Knoll and her husband Stephen were impressed with the musical lineup.
“The entertainment was amazing as well,” she pointed out. “There aren’t many times you can see a show with so many different bands for ten dollars. I had the best time!”
The MFV after party featured local alternative rock band Free Resonance. They rocked out at American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.
Guitarist Jarad Leisch said, “We’re so excited to be a part of Music for Vets and to see the other bands.”
Lead vocalist Donovan Nussbaum agreed.
“It’s really cool to be in the community of music,” Nussbaum stated.