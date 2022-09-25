Chad and JT

Incumbent Chad Banks, left, is running against Joshua "JT" Larson, right, for House District 17 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Following the Primary Election on Aug. 16, the candidates running for House District 17 in the General Election on Nov. 8 are incumbent Chad Banks and Joshua “JT” Larson.

Banks is running as a Democrat and Larson is running as a Republican.

