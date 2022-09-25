ROCK SPRINGS -- Following the Primary Election on Aug. 16, the candidates running for House District 17 in the General Election on Nov. 8 are incumbent Chad Banks and Joshua “JT” Larson.
Banks is running as a Democrat and Larson is running as a Republican.
Larson said that if he is elected, he plans to focus on expanding the technological presence in Wyoming.
“We need to bring Wyoming into 2022 in all aspects,” said Larson. “A lot of my focus will be giving internet access to more people.”
According to Banks, House Bill 68 was passed during the last legislative session. It is going to allow the state to appropriate federal funding for certain broadband access and telehealth access projects.
“There are millions of dollars for infrastructure development in fiber,” Banks said. “It’s not particularly, a big case in Rock Springs, but particularly in the rural areas.”
Banks explained that he had spoken to a resident in Farson. She expressed concerns about her cell phone and internet being unreliable.
“Those are the places that matter, particularly, as people are working remotely and for schools that are more remote," Banks explained. "Those budget dollars being put into that development will be incredibly important and I support that.”
The 21-year-old candidate pointed out that “young blood is needed in the House of Representatives and across the state.”
He pointed out the impact volunteerism has had in his life during his teenage years and his twenties. He volunteered for Rock Springs International Days since 2009 and has been on the International Days committee for six years.
“Becoming more involved is key to expanding our community,” Larson said. “I think, also, it’s good to have a younger perspective in the House of Representatives on several positions.”
While Banks believes younger individuals should be more involved, he also noted Larson’s inexperience.
“There is something to be said about wisdom with age, experience and the ability to approach certain things,” Banks said. “Having that experience and that know-how is important.”
“With age also comes with connections – knowing what phone calls to make, who you should reach out to and all those things I’ve established in my 30 years here. Knowing the right people to call takes time to develop.”
Banks pointed out that since his return to Rock Springs in 1999, his jobs have always been in public service, whether it was at the events center or as a city council member, being on various committees and his current role as Urban Renewal Agency manager in downtown Rock Springs.
“Essentially, my whole life has been about giving back to the community and being committed to the community and making a difference in the state. Again, it’s experience and education.”
According to Larson, Americans losing their second amendment right is a big issue for Wyomingites, especially in Sweetwater County.
“I think that’s a huge difference between me and my opponent,” Larson said. “I believe citizens have the right to bear arms.”
Banks said that he doesn’t think our second amendment rights are in jeopardy.
“First of all, we’re in Wyoming,” Banks said. “Guns are a big part of our culture, especially hunting and target shooting.”
He added, “I don’t think there is enough will to do anything. There are certainly other states who have passed different laws but Wyoming isn’t going to do that. There are already some of those restrictions in place such as felons can’t own a firearm.”
According to Larson, there are about 2,000 republicans and less than 800 democrats in House District 17.
Larson questioned, “How can you properly represent a majority of people in your district when you’re a Democrat?”
“I’m running because I want to provide a voice for the majority,” Larson said. “I plan to listen to everyone’s concerns but at the end of the day, I have to listen to the majority.”
Banks counter-argued Larson’s statement.
“I represent everyone - republicans, democrats, independent, unaffiliated, etc,” Banks said. “At the heart of it, I’m an American and a Wyomingite first. Listening and taking the concerns and ideas to Cheyenne is important. I can represent folks here because I am them - I’m a father, grandfather, husband, son and brother.
“My lifelong residency here, and 20 plus year involvement in our community, means knowing our community and the needs of our community.”