ROCK SPRINGS – Fans left their hectic lives behind and saddled up for a pure western, merry, honky-tonk holiday performance on December 10 at the Broadway Theater.
After 44 years, the Bar J Wranglers, the world-famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyoming is retiring.
The temperature dropped to 18 degrees but that didn’t stop fans from waiting outside to get the best seats in the house.
Shivering in front of the locked doors, Rock Springs fan Lisa Romero was relieved to get tickets on the day they went on sale.
“I am very sad but thankful we were able to get tickets,” Romero expressed. “Our family will miss their beautiful music, western humor and the opportunity to go to their chuckwagon near Jackson.”
According to theater patron Del Kachnowski, she had always been a day or two shy from getting tickets.
“They sell out quickly,” Kachnowski pointed out. “By the time they went on sale, I was ready!
“I’m happy to catch them since it’s my first time seeing them perform and their last time to perform here.”
Rhythm guitarist Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers. His sons Scott and Bryan continued the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers.
Rock Springs fan Sandy Seppie said, “I am so thankful that Babe Humphrey saw the vision of this group so many years ago. They’ve brought toe tapping music, a bit of humor and endless smiles to all who see them.”
Seppie had the privilege of getting to know The Bar J Wranglers off-stage.
“What you see is what you get,” she pointed out. “They are so humble and kind.
“I will certainly miss the fun they bring wherever they go. I wish them the best on their new adventures!”
The Bar J Wranglers have captivated audiences with their unique style of country music, perfectly linked harmony, adorable comedy and by their impressive musicianship, one would think they’re all family.
“It has been a long run,” Humphrey shared. “But it’s time.
“It’s bittersweet.”
As he was setting up his microphone on the stage, he chuckled and mentioned, “I guess it’s time to act my age.”
Band members in the past have often wondered “what’s next?” after a final gig.
“We haven’t stopped for 44 years,” Humphrey said. “We hadn’t taken many days off so I can’t say what I’ll miss until it happens.”
While fiddler Tim Hodgson was plugging the monitors in behind the curtain, he said, “I’m definitely going to miss it.”
Hodgson just finished his 34th summer with the band.
“I guess all good things must come to an end,” Hodgson said. “It’s been a blessing.
“To be a musician who stays with the same group for that many years is unheard of.”
He added, “We are very lucky.”
The Bar J Chuckwagon supper club is also closed. Every summer visitors and residents around Jackson Hole enjoyed a hearty meal while the group entertained them with joyous ranch music and funny one-liners.
Hodgson and his wife will be living in Idaho Falls.
“I’ll still be playing my fiddle in fiddle competitions,” he revealed. “There’s still a good chance that Danny, Donny and I will continue. We have some irons in the fire so we’ll see what happens.”
The Bar J Wranglers have entertained fans in Rock Springs for many years.
“We’re going to miss coming to small communities like Rock Springs,” Hodgson said. “The Broadway Theater is one of our favorite venues – it’s a great size and it’s intimate.
“We’re going to miss all the friends we made here over the years.”
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Manager Chad Banks has handled the Bar J Wrangler bookings for the Broadway Theater for a few years.
“It’s certainly the end of an era for Wyoming and really us,” Banks said. “They’re always so popular and they put on such a great show.”
He added, “Our community LOVES them so we hate to lose them, but we certainly understand their desire to slow down.”
Music by the Bar J Wranglers is still available for purchase online at barjchuckwagon.com