GREEN RIVER – A local baseball coach is the recipient of the inaugural Unsung Hero award.
The Green River city council presented a plaque to Green River resident Donna Tramp for her service in the community on Tuesday, July 5.
“You have a heart of gold,” Bushman told Tramp. “You do so much. You have so much patience and love for the children you coach. You put a smile on their faces. It just makes their whole day, their whole week, knowing they’re going to play baseball.”
“She is the person we love and who we are inspired by."
Bushman said that she was taken aback when she first saw her.
The plaque Tramp received states, “The governing body of Green River is privileged to recognize the passion, unconditional commitment and enduring dedicated service of Donna Tramp in caring for others and dedicating to creating a special moment for special needs youth 2022.”
Tramp said that it was a real surprise when she was recognized.
“I do this because there are so many moms who have kids with disabilities and they’ve said, ‘Their siblings are in sports. They play soccer, they have baseball and do things.’”
She pointed out that she wanted to give individuals with developmental disabilities an opportunity to join a sports team.
According to Tramp, the Challenger League began seven years ago in Sweetwater County. The former Texas resident also coached the Challenger League in Texas.
“We had 43 kids sign up this year,” she revealed. “That’s the biggest turnout. The need is out there.
“All these kids just want to be involved in something.”
She explained that there are no rules for the team.
“We don’t have scorekeeping. We just let them go out there and swing as many times as they can and they run to the bases. It’s a good thing.”
The Challenger League plays every year, for six weeks, starting in May at Stratton-Myers Park on Saturday mornings. Players 15 and older play at 10 a.m. for one hour and players 14 and under play at 11 a.m. for one hour. There is no age limit.
“We are open to all of Sweetwater County,” she said. “They’d love to have more people to come out and cheer for them.”
The Green River Little League handles the sign-ups and uniforms. Funding is received from Sweetwater County School District No. 2. Tramp applies for a grant every year in February.
“It really blesses my heart,” she expressed. “Being a parent of a child with a disability and seeing him smile is truly a joy.”
“And when I see those in wheelchairs and walking braces play with a smile, it truly brings joy to my heart.”
“The idea came to me as I was riding my bike,” Bushman said before presenting the plaque to Tramp. “We’ve had so much turmoil going on in the world but we need to recognize those ordinary people who do extraordinary things in our community.”