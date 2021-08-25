...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Photo from Rock Springs Family Recreation Center's Facebook page.
ROCK SPRINGS – The basketball court at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is closing temporarily through the month of September in order to repair some water damage.
According to Roland Flynn, the maintenance superintendent at the recreation center, a sewer pipe backed up late last fall, which caused water to seep through the hardwood. The moisture from the water caused the floor to swell up.
The damage was noticed around January of this year.
Flynn said that it will take four to five weeks to repair and replace the basketball court. Some of the work done includes re-sanding, repainting and resealing the hardwood.
Whited Flooring from Casper is the company that was brought on to repair the damages. On Monday, Aug. 30, contractors will bring the materials and the actual start date of the project is Tuesday, Sept. 7.