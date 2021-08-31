ROCK SPRINGS -- To recognize National Women’s Small Business Month in Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Casey Kuckert Consulting are pleased to announce the upcoming, inaugural, must-attend event for female entrepreneurs.
A woman owning a business is not unusual. Millions of women have taken chances and started their own business over the last few decades.
“Celebrate You” is a professional meet-up that can help women in various fields find peers they can relate to. The agency along with Society Insurance Network are inviting female entrepreneurs around Sweetwater County to attend this first-ever event, organized just for them.
“Celebrate You” is scheduled for October 19, 6pm to 8 pm at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. Tickets are $25. It is an opportunity for women to connect with other women with like careers and build meaningful relationships.
According to URA Board Chairwoman, Maria Mortensen, “small businesses drive America’s growth and women are making their marks in this sector of the economy so they should be celebrated.”
Organizer, Casey Kuckert said, “I’m passionate about celebrating women owned businesses and supporting their growth.”
Kuckert added, “Being a small business owner for over 20 years now, I know first-hand the hard work it takes, so that should definitely be celebrated!”
Kuckert went on to say, “My hope for the event is that the ladies walk away feeling inspired, empowered and that they meet someone new to connect and collaborate with.”
“Empowered women, empower women,” she noted.
Participants can enjoy cocktails, hor d’oeuvres and inspirational presentations by a speaker panel.
The speaker panel includes:
- Casey Kuckert – Casey Kuckert Consulting
- Bonnie Tippy – Red White Buffalo
- Kayla Duncan – The Admin Group
- Terri Mackley – Mack and Co Boutique
- Becky Price – BCR Family Hearing
- Wendy - Wyoming Women’s Business Council
The event is sponsored by:
- BRC Family Hearing
- Mack and Co Boutique
- The Admin Group
- Society Insurance Network
- Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio
Participants can get tickets online at https://www.broadwayrs.com/2021/10/19/58275/celebrate-you/
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.