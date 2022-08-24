Bear wanders near Tiger territory in Rock Springs By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Aug 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A black bear was spotted around the jewel-themed streets in a Rock Springs neighborhood early this morning. According to the Rock Springs Police Department, they believe he may have left town. Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK SPRINGS -- What started out as a typical Wednesday in a usually quiet neighborhood in Rock Springs turned into excitement and wonder as a black bear was spotted by a longtime resident.Homeowners of jewel-named streets were on the lookout for wildlife as children waited for the bus at various corners of the neighborhood. As of 7:35 a.m., representatives from Wyoming Game and Fish had not been on scene. Rock Springs resident Daryl Hayes was walking his black Labrador, Obby, hoping to see deer. Hayes' friend, Nick Roich had joined them for the morning stroll. Between 6:50 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., between Prairie Avenue and Garnet Park, Hayes spotted something. "At first, I asked 'What is that?' Then I said, 'Oh, my, that's a bear!'" Hayes explained. "I've been living here for 27 years and that's the wildest thing I've ever seen."He added, "My dog wanted to play with him."I was in awe."According to Elizabeth Coontz, public information officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, Officer Joey Machado was the first officer on the scene. Rock Springs Police Sergeant Mathew Register arrived on the scene to help track the bear.According to Sgt. Register, the last report indicated that the bear was venturing toward the water tower near Prairie Avenue, heading southeast. "We notified Game and Fish," said Register. "They're aware of the situation but we believe there's no real threat to the public." Hayes agreed. "When I saw it, he minded his own business and kept going," Hayes shared. "He didn't want to cause any trouble." Register said, "We don't want to frighten it, but we wanted to keep an eye on it."Sgt. Register said that he had seen it in an alley between Aspen and Jade St. across from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Edgar St. "It jumped over a brick and mortar wall and kept going," Register mentioned.Hayes added, "I've seen coyotes, deer and my neighbor even had a badger in their yard, but seeing that bear was really wild."At 8:37 a.m., Coontz contacted Rocket Miner to share updates on the location of the bear. "We have had no reports of the bear since 7:20 a.m.," said Koontz. "We assume it left town and is in the desert." She added, "There's no threat or concern." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathew Register Daryl Hayes Elizabeth Koontz Zoology Joey Machado Bear Rocket-miner Deer Elizabeth Coontz Miner Avenue Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.