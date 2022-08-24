bear

A black bear was spotted around the jewel-themed streets in a Rock Springs neighborhood early this morning. According to the Rock Springs Police Department, they believe he may have left town. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Police Department

ROCK SPRINGS -- What started out as a typical Wednesday in a usually quiet neighborhood in Rock Springs turned into excitement and wonder as a black bear was spotted by a longtime resident.

Homeowners of jewel-named streets were on the lookout for wildlife as children waited for the bus at various corners of the neighborhood. 

