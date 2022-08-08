The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July.
Bedard was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.
When asked about her experience Bedard said, “The URA does a fabulous job working to improve our already great Downtown and promote our local businesses. It’s been my pleasure to work with Chad, Terri and Kenneth – and I look forward to doing it more!”
If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com