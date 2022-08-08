The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July.

Bedard was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus