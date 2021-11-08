ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs High School Tigers are in the driver seat as they look to take down Sheridan High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, when both teams walk onto War Memorial Stadium for the state championship game.
For senior quarterback Brock Bider, celebrating hasn’t really been on his mind until they win one more crucial game.
“I rested because I was super drained after the Cheyenne East game,” Bider said when pressed about how he celebrated after booking a ticket to the state championship game. “I haven’t really celebrated because the job isn’t done yet, it’s a big accomplishment to make it to the state game, but once we have that trophy in our hands and the ring on our fingers, we can sit back and celebrate.”
As for his best friend, senior tight end Isaac Schoenfeld, he shares similar sentiments but knows that it is okay to reward yourself after a big win.
“Friday night I went out with a couple of my friends, had dinner and then we all hung out after. On Saturday, a couple of the guys from the team and I went bowling! It was really fun”.
The duo has been friends since their youth football days and even share similar thoughts. It was during their last game of the regular season, ironically against the same team they beat to get to the championship game, where they both simultaneously agreed that they wanted this path.
They both have never beat Sheridan and thought doing it as a No. 2 seed would be icing on a cake because they could slay the beast in the title game.
Bider actually recalls the team being scolded during the week of their regular season lose to Sheridan, 27-24.
“We didn’t have the greatest week of practice. We even got kicked out of practice one day,” Bider said. “We weren’t executing nor were we running the plays right. It was just a bad week of practice, and we may have been holding our heads a little too high since we were undefeated. Everyone was calling it the game of the year and Sheridan just got the best of us that game.”
Schoenfeld recalls the same events from his point of view.
“We had a weird week of practice,” Schoenfeld said as he shook his head in disappointment. “It’s like we got complacent, and we were messing up offensive assignments. Coach got fed up with us and told us that we should just all go home.”
The duo will be looking to make sure they don’t get kicked out of practice this week as they are laser focused for their highly anticipated rematch against Sheridan.
Bider knows that he will never get a chance at this again, at least in football, and calls this exciting dual a “revenge game.”
“I am very excited. I have never beat these guys in any sport, so I think this is the best shot we have yet. It’s more of a revenge game, honestly. We know what we have to do and that is to go out and execute as a unit. I think it’ll be a good game, just like the last time but we are a different team now and I can’t wait to see how we react in as adverse game like this.”
Schoenfeld shares similar words of those of his childhood friend but in much simpler words.
“I’m so excited. I don’t think words can describe it. The whole team has put in so much work for this to happen and we are ready to beat Sheridan after losing to them earlier this season.”
The revenge tour ends this Saturday, Nov. 13, when the duo leads the Tigers against the Broncs one last time at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
Kick-off is at 4 p.m.