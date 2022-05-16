JACKSON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers continue their reign over soccer teams in the Western Conference.
The 2021 state champions rolled through their competition over the weekend at the 4A Western Conference Regional Tournament in Jackson.
The Lady Tigers entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the conference, giving the squad a first-round bye.
On Friday, May 13, in the conference semifinals, the Lady Tigers defeated Kelly Walsh High School, 3-0. Kelly Walsh entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and eliminated No. 5 Green River High School with a 2-0 victory in the opening round on Thursday.
In the Western Conference Championship, the Lady Tigers took on the Natrona County High School Fillies. Rock Springs won the title game, 3-2.
Jackson Hole High School took third place, defeating Kelly Walsh 3-1 in the third-place game.
The state tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 19, in Cheyenne.
The Lady Tigers are set to face Laramie High School in the opening round at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Cheyenne Central High School. If the Lady Tigers win, the squad will face the winner of Sheridan High School and Jackson Hole on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School.
The championship will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne East.
Below are the updated standings for Class 4A and 3A heading into this upcoming weekend’s state tournament.
4A WEST
Rock Springs 12-2-2… 38 points, 9-1-2… 29 points
Natrona County 12-3-2… 38 points, 8-2-2… 26 points
Jackson 11-4-2… 35 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points*
Kelly Walsh 9-2-6… 33 points, 6-0-6… 24 points*
Green River 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points
Star Valley 1-13-1… 4 points, 1-10-1… 4 points
Evanston 1-14… 3 points, 1-11… 3 points
4A EAST
Thunder Basin 15-0… 45 points, 12-0… 36 points
Laramie 12-6… 36 points, 8-4… 24 points
Sheridan 10-6-1… 31 points, 7-4-1… 22 points
Cheyenne East 8-8-1… 25 points, 6-5-1… 19 points
Cheyenne Central 4-9-2… 14 points, 4-6-2… 14 points
Campbell County 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-7-2-1… 9 points
Cheyenne South 2-14… 6 points, 0-12… 0 points
3A WEST
Cody 14-0… 42 points, 12-0… 36 points
Lander 11-3… 33 points, 10-2… 30 points
Mountain View 8-5… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points
Worland 8-7… 24 points, 6-6… 18 points
Lyman 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points
Powell 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points
Pinedale 2-14… 6 points, 0-11-0-1… 1 point
3A EAST
Riverton 14-2… 42 points, 10-0… 30 points
Buffalo 10-5… 30 points, 8-2… 24 points
Douglas 9-6… 27 points, 6-4… 18 points
Newcastle 5-9… 15 points, 3-6-0-1… 10 points
Torrington 3-12… 9 points, 2-8… 6 points
Rawlins 2-13… 6 points, 1-9… 3 points