Lady Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers continue their reign over soccer teams in the Western Conference. The 2021 state champions rolled through their competition over the weekend at the 4A Western Conference Regional Tournament in Jackson.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

JACKSON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers continue their reign over soccer teams in the Western Conference. 

The 2021 state champions rolled through their competition over the weekend at the 4A Western Conference Regional Tournament in Jackson.

The Lady Tigers entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the conference, giving the squad a first-round bye. 

On Friday, May 13, in the conference semifinals, the Lady Tigers defeated Kelly Walsh High School, 3-0. Kelly Walsh entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and eliminated No. 5 Green River High School with a 2-0 victory in the opening round on Thursday.

In the Western Conference Championship, the Lady Tigers took on the Natrona County High School Fillies. Rock Springs won the title game, 3-2.

Jackson Hole High School took third place, defeating Kelly Walsh 3-1 in the third-place game. 

The state tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 19, in Cheyenne.

The Lady Tigers are set to face Laramie High School in the opening round at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Cheyenne Central High School. If the Lady Tigers win, the squad will face the winner of Sheridan High School and Jackson Hole on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School.

The championship will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne East. 

Below are the updated standings for Class 4A and 3A heading into this upcoming weekend’s state tournament.

4A WEST

Rock Springs 12-2-2… 38 points, 9-1-2… 29 points

Natrona County 12-3-2… 38 points, 8-2-2… 26 points

Jackson 11-4-2… 35 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points*

Kelly Walsh 9-2-6… 33 points, 6-0-6… 24 points*

Green River 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points

Star Valley 1-13-1… 4 points, 1-10-1… 4 points

Evanston 1-14… 3 points, 1-11… 3 points

4A EAST

Thunder Basin 15-0… 45 points, 12-0… 36 points

Laramie 12-6… 36 points, 8-4… 24 points

Sheridan 10-6-1… 31 points, 7-4-1… 22 points

Cheyenne East 8-8-1… 25 points, 6-5-1… 19 points

Cheyenne Central 4-9-2… 14 points, 4-6-2… 14 points

Campbell County 3-10-2… 11 points, 2-7-2-1… 9 points

Cheyenne South 2-14… 6 points, 0-12… 0 points

3A WEST

Cody 14-0… 42 points, 12-0… 36 points

Lander 11-3… 33 points, 10-2… 30 points

Mountain View 8-5… 24 points, 7-5… 21 points

Worland 8-7… 24 points, 6-6… 18 points

Lyman 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points

Powell 4-10-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points

Pinedale 2-14… 6 points, 0-11-0-1… 1 point

3A EAST

Riverton 14-2… 42 points, 10-0… 30 points

Buffalo 10-5… 30 points, 8-2… 24 points

Douglas 9-6… 27 points, 6-4… 18 points

Newcastle 5-9… 15 points, 3-6-0-1… 10 points

Torrington 3-12… 9 points, 2-8… 6 points

Rawlins 2-13… 6 points, 1-9… 3 points

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus