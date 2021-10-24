PINEDALE – The Green River High School Lady Wolves are the best in the west!
The girls swimming team is on a quest to win back-to-back Class 3A state titles. After taking first place at the 3A West Conference Swim Meet at the Pinedale Aquatics Center on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Lady Wolves are one more paddle closer.
Green River finished with a team score of 327 points at the conference meet competing against schools like Kemmerer High School, Lander High School, Lyman High School, Rawlins High School and Sublette County High School.
Lander took second place with a score of 295, Lyman was third with 188, Rawlins finished fourth with 163, Sublette County had 155 and Kemmerer ended with 123.
In 12 events, the Lady Wolves had 13 top three finishes.
The 200-yard relay team finished second with a time of 2:03.91. The team consists of sophomore Ivory Neher, sophomore Brianna Uhrig, senior Hailey Uhrig and senior Lilly Munoz.
In the 200-yard freestlyle, sophomore Courtney Clark placed first with a time of 2:07.48.
Freshman Tanith Smith finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15.
In the one-meter diving event, the Lady Wolves placed first and second. Junior Zella Maez placed first with a final score of 341.55 and junior Olive Roberts finished second with 283.65.
Senior Lilly Muniz finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a score of 1:05.17.
T. Smith took first again in the 100-yard freestyle with a final time of 54.97.
C. Clark placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:44.94.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay event, the team consisting of T. Smith, C. Clark, junior Chezni Rubeck and senior Amaya Spartz finished second with a time of 1:48.52.
The Lady Wolves dominated the 100-yard breaststroke. The squad placed first, second and third in the race. L. Munoz finished first with a time of 1:07.61, H. Uhrig placed second with a time of 1:12.43 and B. Uhrig placed third with a time of 1:13.09.
Green River also took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of T. Smith, C. Clark, A. Spartz and L. Muniz finished with a time of 3:52.61