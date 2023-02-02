The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is coming to the Broadway Theater! The perfect event for families and kids, the Cirkus will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is coming to the Broadway Theater! The perfect event for families and kids, the Cirkus will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now for $20 at BroadwayRS.com or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street).
Since 1995, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has traveled the world, bringing its unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus, Wild West shows, burlesque, and sideshow to theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals, adding a contemporary twist to the grand traditions of American Circus. Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founders Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have produced more than a dozen off-broadway shows, custom performances for special audiences, family productions, and sophisticated adult shows. Their dedication to the variety arts has made them famous among audiences and within the variety arts community.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.