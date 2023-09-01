Births
ROCK SPRINGS – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

Willow Rain Eggleston: A girl born Aug. 1, 2023, to Amanda Valencia and Joshua Eggleston of Rock Springs.

