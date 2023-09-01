ROCK SPRINGS – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.
Willow Rain Eggleston: A girl born Aug. 1, 2023, to Amanda Valencia and Joshua Eggleston of Rock Springs.
Oliver Steele Gilmore: A boy born Aug. 3, 2023, to Tristan and Cheyenne Gilmore of Green River.
Kingston Hatfield: A boy born Aug. 3, 2023, to David Hatfield and Briana Kunkle of Green River.
Xeniq Zeppelin Castro: A boy born Aug. 7, 2023, to Tianna Rasmusson and Adrian Castro of Green River.
Payton Ivan Callas-Merrick: A boy born Aug. 7, 2023, to Alexandra Callas.
