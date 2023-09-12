Birth Announcements

ROCK SPRINGS – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for Aug. 12-28, 2023.

Evie Rayne Stewart: A girl born Aug. 12, 2023, to Sydney Jenkins and Brent Stewart of Rock Springs.

