SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for March 22 through April 26.
Attikus-Linkoln: A boy born March 22, 2023, to Anamarie Melgozer and John Vivier of Rock Springs.
Björn Kelly Moss: A boy born March 23, 2023, to Braedn and Montana Moss of Rock Springs.
Kamden Chayse Fennewald: A boy born March 25, 2023, to Christian and Kennedy Fennewald of Rock Springs.
Kaycee Stetson Palmer II: A boy born March 29, 2023, to Kaycee Palmer and Edith Amezcua of Rock Springs:
Jaxton Levi Nicotera: A boy born March 30, 2023, to Joseph and Myckenzie Nicotera of Rock Springs.
Rhen Joe Arnoldi-Willmore: A boy born March 30, 2023, to Sean and Avalon Willmore of Rock Springs.
Carter Raydan Ruble: A boy born April 6, 2023, to Will and Amber Ruble of Rock Springs.
Adriana Mayte Suchite Castro: A girl born April 9, 2023, to Karla Castro and Melvin Suchite of Rock Springs.
James Gilman Jr.: A boy born April 11, 2023, to James and Nicole Gilman of Rock Springs.
Evelyn Lipka: A girl born April 18, 2023, to Jason and Chelsea Lipka of Green River.
Navin Jacob Leisch: A boy born April 20, 2023, to Shayleen Troester and Kail Leisch of Rock Springs.
NaValia Jillian Smith: A girl born April 24, 2023, to Danyell Jacobson and Eddie Smith of Rock Springs.
Wylie Errol Spalding: A boy born April 26, 2023, to Wesley and Casey Spalding of Green River.
